Rich Communication Services market report is an in-depth study on the ICT industry while also explaining what Rich Communication Services market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

Mavenir, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., D2 Technologies Inc., LG Uplus Corp, Vodafone Group, Nokia Solutions and Networks, Genband, Ericsson are turning heads in the Rich Communication Services market because of their product launches, their researches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations.

Rich Communication Services (RCSs) is considered as a next advancement of SMS having more features such as sharing location, group chats, read receipts, notification of typing etc. It contains features of Whatsapp, Facebook messenger. Mainly a protocol between mobile-telephone operators and between phone and carrier which is intended to be successful than SMS. Major driver for the market is Interoperability between networks and commercial agreement between operators to access new service. Also, Enhanced user interface experience also contributed in the growth of RCSs Market.

Major factor acting as a restraint for RCSs market is high competition from already Over-the-top (OTT) established players such as Skype, line. Nevertheless, more features like plugin integration and app security are going to be launch very soon. Moe to it, launch of interactive advertisements which is a new revenue-generating services are going to provide revenue opportunity to operators which will definitely give more opportunities to the market to grow in coming years.

Competitive Landscape: Rich Communication Services Market

Mavenir

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

D2 Technologies Inc.

LG Uplus Corp

Vodafone Group

Nokia Solutions and Networks

Genband

Ericsson AB

Acme Packet (Oracle)

Summit Tech

The “Global Rich Communication Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Communication industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Rich Communication Services market with detailed market components, deployment type, deployment type, solutions, end-users and geography. The global Rich Communication Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

