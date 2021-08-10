Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market Evolving Opportunities by Top Industry Players Profiles – Amdocs, AT and T, Cisco Systems, Huawei, IBM, INFOSYS, Intel, Nuance, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE

Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Industry Study on various factors such as Competition, Regional Growth, Segmentation, and Market Size by Value and Volume. This research also explores Business models, Key Strategies and Growth opportunities in upcoming years of Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication market.

The artificial intelligence (AI) is an advanced technology that has decision-making ability. The technology focuses on creating intelligent machines with advanced features like image recognition, speech recognition, visual perception, and translation between languages. The artificial intelligence in telecommunication has the potential to change the operation and functioning of various industry sectors owing to the immense potential it holds to achieve a breakthrough for various ideas. The artificial intelligence in telecommunication, in particular, has wide scope for the application of in the front end, customer service, or network performance.

The utilization of AI-enabled smartphones and an increase in the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for various applications in the telecommunication industry are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the artificial intelligence in the telecommunication market. Furthermore, the increasing necessity to monitor content on the telecommunication network and surge to eradicate human error from the telecommunication networks are other factors driving the global AI in the telecommunication market. Moreover, the initiation of 5G technologies in mobile networks is anticipated to give a great boost to AI in the telecommunication market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Amdocs

AT and T Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

INFOSYS LIMITED

Intel Corporation

Nuance Communications

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corporation

The “Global Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global artificial intelligence in telecommunication market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, component, technology, applications. On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solutions, services. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as natural learning processing, machine learning and deep learning, others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as self-diagnostics, virtual assistance, network optimization, customer analytics, network security, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

