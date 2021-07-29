GMO Crops Market Size Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast to 2025

Research report on global GMO Crops market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and Forecast.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global GMO Crops market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical GMO Crops Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain GMO Crops market sustainability.

Global GMO Crops Market to reach USD 46.9 billion by 2025.

Global GMO Crops Market valued approximately USD 24.6 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.41% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Genetically Modified Crops (GMO) market are increase in agriculture productivity and decrease in need for harmful pesticide. In addition, increasing investment in the field of biotechnology research and development. The major restraining factors of global GMO Crops is possible health issues like allergies and stringent government regulation. Moreover, the low consumer awareness is another major restraining factor that negatively impact the market. Genetic Modification of crops is a technology that involves inserting DNA into the genome of an organism. To produce a GM plant, new DNA is transferred into plant cells. GMO crop can be modified so that they provide a complete nutritional profile. GMO crops can be engineered to last longer once harvested, which makes it possible to extend the distribution life of the product. GMO crops have a greater overall tolerance, no-till farming methods become a possibility. Even if tilling is required, less may be necessary to successfully plant a crop. GMO Crops use less water required for fields planted. GMO crops required fewer in-field operations and applications to maintain the quality of the yield. GMO crops also have a longer shelf life.

The regional analysis of Global GMO Crops Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the leading market share of total generating revenue in 2017 across the globe owing to increasing approval of new bioengineered food. Europe is also contributing maximum share in the global transportation management system. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR with third largest in terms of revenue over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to rising population in the region and adoption of new technologies in the agricultural sector to meet the requirement of growing population.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢BASF SE

¢Bayer Crop Science India Ltd.

¢DowDuPont Inc.

¢Groupe Limagrain Holdings Corp.

¢KWS SAAT SE

¢Land O™ Lake

¢Monsanto Co.

¢Sakata Seed Corp.

¢Syngenta AG

¢Takii seeds

¢Agreliant Genetics LLC

¢Canterra Seeds and science

¢DLF Seeds and Science

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Crop Type:

oCorn

oSoyabean

oCotton

oAlfalfa

oSugar Beets

oZucchini

oPapaya

oPotato,

oApple

oOther

By Traits:

oHerbicide Tolerance

oInsect Tolerance

oOthers

By Sales Channel:

oDirect Sales

oModern Trade

oE-Retail

oOther Retail Outlets

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global GMO Crops Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and GMO Crops market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global GMO Crops market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

GMO Crops Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

