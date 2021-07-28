Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Market Challenges and Opportunities 2020-2025

Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data:Company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Application and Specification with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Main Business/Business Overview.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device market sustainability.

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market to reach USD 29.2 billion by 2025.

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Market valued approximately USD 17.01 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing use of Laptops, TVs and mobile phones and other gadgets, growing need of low power consuming electronic appliances, demand for radio frequency in power electronics, energy efficiency in consumer goods, rising use of electric vehicle are the major factors which are driving the Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Market. The Gallium Nitrite is basically a semiconductor that is used in the manufacturing of light-emitting diodes (LEDs), power devices and high radio frequency devices. A Gallium Nitride semiconductor has several benefits over silicon-based devices such as its operating temperature is very high, low resistance, high breakdown voltage and high-speed switching capacity that makes it a good alternative to silicon technology. With the use of Gallium Nitride, the production cost of integrated circuits has reduced. The GaN semiconductors are being used in transistors, amplifiers, diodes, switching systems, inverters and lighting industries. Moreover, the use of GaN semiconductors are growing in Defense, aerospace application and healthcare sector. The use of gallium nitride semiconductor devices are growing in various industries like consumer electronics, automotive, industrial and telecommunication and the rising use of electric and hybrid vehicle are setting new prospects in the overall growth of the GaN semiconductors market. However, the overall manufacturing cost of GaN semiconductor is very high as compared to silicon-based semiconductor and it is a reason for obstruction of Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Market.

The regional analysis of Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device Type:

oOpto

oPower

oRF

By Wafer Size:

o2 “ Inch

o4 “ Inch

o6 “ Inch and above

By Application:

oPower Drives

oSupply and Inverter

oRF

oLighting and Laser

oIT & Telecommunication

By Vertical:

oTelecommunication

oConsumer

oAutomotive

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Cree, Samsung, Infineon, Qorvo, MACOM, Microsemi Corporation, Analog Devices, Mitsubishi Electric, Efficient Power Conversion, GaN Systems, Exagan, VisIC Technologies, Integra Technologies, Transphorm, Navitas Semiconductor, Nichia, Panasonic, Texas Instruments, Ampleon, Sumitomo Electric, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Dialog Semiconductor, Epistar, RF Micro Devices Corporation, Osram Opto-semiconductors, Aixtron SE, Gallia Semiconductor, ROHM Company Limited and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

