Functional Foods and Drinks Market Analysis with Market Size, Industry Share, trends and Forecast to 2025

The Latest Research Report on “Functional Foods and Drinks Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Functional Foods and Drinks Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Functional Foods and Drinks market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Functional Foods and Drinks Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Functional Foods and Drinks market sustainability.

Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market to reach USD 356.3 billion by 2025.

Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market valued approximately USD 203.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.42% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Functional Foods and Drinks market increasing health awareness & busy lifestyles, addressing perceived nutritional shortfalls and increasing consumer interest. In addition, growing understand of how a proper diet can enhance immunity and young generation are giving importance to their fitness are also some other the factor that drives the market of functional food and drinks. Moreover, rising disposable income and increasing demand for fortified food and drinks products. The major restraining factor of global functional food and drink market are costly compare to regular product and food security concern & regulation. In addition, the economic downturn is impelling consumer to switch to cheaper groceries. Functional food is a food which has an additional function often relating to disease prevention and health promotion by adding new ingredients or more of existing ingredients whereas functional drink is a drink which typically intended to convey health benefit. Some ingredients like herbs, vitamins, minerals or additional raw material. Functional foods are foods that have a potentially positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition. Proponents of functional foods say they promote optimal health and help reduce the risk of disease. A familiar example of a functional food is oatmeal because it contains soluble fiber that can help lower cholesterol levels. Some foods are modified to have health benefits. An example is orange juice that’s been fortified with calcium for bone health.

The regional analysis of Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the leading share of total generating revenue across the globe due to high demand for functional foods and drinks and growing health consciousness. Europe is also contributing major share in the global market of Functional Foods and Drinks. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. In addition, China and India are also witnessing significant growth over the coming years.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢General Mills

¢Nestle

¢NBTY

¢Glanbia

¢Monster Beverage Corp.

¢GNC Holding

¢Red Bull

¢Kellogg

¢Amway herbalife

¢Pepsi Co.

¢Coca-Cola

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oFunctional Food

oFunctional Beverage

oDietary Supplements

By Application:

oEnergy/Sport Nutritional

oImmune Support & Supplement

oDigestive Health

oHealthy Foods or snacking

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Functional Foods and Drinks market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Functional Foods and Drinks market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Functional Foods and Drinks Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

