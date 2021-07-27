Freight Logistics Brokerage Market 2025 Report: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts

Recent report on “Freight Logistics Brokerage Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Freight Logistics Brokerage market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Freight Logistics Brokerage Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Freight Logistics Brokerage market sustainability.

Global Freight Logistics Brokerage Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Freight Logistics Brokerage Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Freight Logistics Brokerage Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The Freight logistics brokerage market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The Freight Logistics Brokerage is a business with many participants and few clear leaders. A freight broker is someone who assists shippers with freight ready to haul by finding carriers who are qualified to haul the load. Rising demand for transportation and logistics services is propelling the market towards high CAGR during the forecast period. Also, the expansion of various industries has led the port container throughput volume to accelerate in turn boosting the global freight logistics brokerage market. However, lack of awareness about the freight logistics is expected to hinder the market growth across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global Freight Logistics Brokerage Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapid expansion of end-user industries. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Freight Logistics Brokerage market due to increasing usage of logistics services. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing demand of transportation and logistics services in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢ CH Robinson

¢Expeditors

¢Landstar System

¢TQL

¢Coyote Logistics

¢XPO Logistics

¢Yusen Logistics

¢Echo Global Logistics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oTruckload

oLTL

oOthers

By Application:

o Food & Beverage

oManufacturing

oRetail

oAuto & Industrial

oChemical

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Freight Logistics Brokerage Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Freight Logistics Brokerage market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Freight Logistics Brokerage market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Freight Logistics Brokerage Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

