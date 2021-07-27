Forging Market Overview and Competitive Landscape 2020 to 2025

Forging Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data:Company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Application and Specification with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Main Business/Business Overview.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Forging market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Forging Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Forging market sustainability.

Download Premium Sample Copy Of This Report: Download FREE Sample PDF!

Global Forging Market to reach USD 110.84 billion by 2025.

Global Forging Market valued approximately USD 67.88 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.32% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global forging market are growing automotive industry, rising investment in the renewable energy, high strength metal components and cost effective method of metal forming. The major restraining factor of global forging market are increasing usage of casting or stamping process, rising demand for plastics as substitute and environmental rules & regulation and availability of light materials for automotive manufacturing. Forging refers to a process of shaping the material by applying compressive force manually by forging machines or with the use of power hammers. These forged parts include bolts, connecting rods, turbine shafts, crane hooks, hand tools, gears, and other components used in machine manufacturing. Forging process can be carried out on materials in either cold or hot state. Forgings can target a lower total cost compared to casting or fabrication. Hot forging prevents the work hardening that would result from cold forging which would increase the difficulty of performing secondary machining operations on the piece. When metal is shaped during the forging process, its internal grain texture deforms to follow the general shape of the part.

The regional analysis of Global Forging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific has accounted the leading share with 55% in 2017 of total generating revenue across the globe due to rapid rise of construction and automotive industries in the region and continuously growing over the coming years. Europe is also contributing major share in the global market of Forging. North American region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to large number of global players in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢AICHI STEEL

¢Alcoa

¢ATI

¢Bharat Forge

¢NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL

¢ThyssenKrupp

¢American Axle & Manufacturing Holding

¢Ellwood Group

¢Precision Castparts

¢FRISA

¢HHI Forging

¢General Dynamics Ordnance & Tactical Systems

¢Scot Forge

¢Sypris Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

oRolled Rings

oOpen Die

oImpression Die

By Application:

oAutomotive Industry

oAerospace Industry

oOil & Gas industry

oOther

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Forging Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask Our Industry Experts!

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Forging market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Forging market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Forging Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.

Top Trending Reports:

https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-and-media/global-next-generation-firewall

https://brandessenceresearch.com/heavy-industry/cnc-machine-tool-market