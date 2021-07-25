Financial Fraud Detection Software MARKET OVERVIEW WITH DETAILED ANALYSIS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE, FORECAST TO 2025

Recent report on “Financial Fraud Detection Software Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Financial Fraud Detection Software market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Financial Fraud Detection Software Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Financial Fraud Detection Software market sustainability.

Global Financial Fraud Detection Software Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Financial Fraud Detection Software Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Financial Fraud Detection Software market are growing use of mobile banking, increasing concern towards benefit of fraud detection and rising in preference of digital data make enterprises. In addition increasing fraudulent activities and increasing growth in internet transaction are some factors that boosting the market growth of Financial Fraud Detection Software. The major restraining factor of global financial fraud detection software market are high deployment cost of the software, lack of skilled professionals, high cost of various machine learning and statistical analytics solutions. Financial Fraud detection software is a solution which consists of a model built by machine learning methods and stream computing. There are many benefits of financial fraud detection software such as Identify & act on unusual behavior using real-time analytics of transactional data, minimize losses from fraud by reducing time-to-time detection, manage massive amounts of data in motion from multiple data sources and increase visibility of fraud detection efforts with complete auditing transparency & traceability.

The regional analysis of Global Financial Fraud Detection Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America emerges as the leader in the financial fraud detection software market across the globe due to presence of large financial and healthcare enterprises. European countries such as France, Greece and UK are also extracting their market and will see a good rate of growth in future in financial fraud detection software due to increase in crimes such as card fraud and identity fraud. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to increase in corporate fraud and corruption in government organizations followed by Latin America.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Gemalto NV

¢SEKUR.me

¢CipherCloud

¢SIGNIFYD Inc.

¢Riskified Ltd.

¢ACI Worldwide

¢EastNets

¢Banker™s Toolbox

¢Verafin

¢Cellent Finance Solutions

¢Safe Banking Systems

¢Truth & Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oMoney Laundering Detection Software

oIdentity Theft Detection Software

oCredit-Debit Card Fraud Detection Software

oWire Transfer Fraud Detection Software

oSubscription Fraud and Claim Fraud Detection Software

By Demand:

oFinancial Enterprise

oEducational Institution

oGovernment

oManufacturing Sector

oHealthcare Sector

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Financial Fraud Detection Software Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Financial Fraud Detection Software market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Financial Fraud Detection Software market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Financial Fraud Detection Software Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

