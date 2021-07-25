Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Research Size foreseen to grow exponentially over 2019 – 2025

Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data:Company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Application and Specification with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Main Business/Business Overview.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) market sustainability.

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP) are a category of composite plastics specifically using fiber materials to mechanically enhance the elasticity and strength of the plastic. They consist of a polymer matrix “ the original plastic which is usually tough but weak “ which is blended with a reinforcing material to yield a final product with the desired material or mechanical properties. Growth in automotive sector, lower life cycle cost and increasing popularity of bio-based FRP are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing demand growing demand from developing economies is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) offers several benefits such as corrosion resistance lightweight, high strength, flexibility and so. With this benefits demand for Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) is increasing among its end-users across the globe. However, high cost of production is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of FRP during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising government initiatives and increasing usage of lightweight materials across the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising construction and automotive sector in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Hexcel

Toray

Cytec

Teijin

TenCate

Mitsubishi Rayon

SGL Carbon

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

PAN-based

Pitch-based

By Application:

Aerospace

Energy

Construction

Infrastructure

Marine

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

