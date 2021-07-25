Fashion Retailing Market Size : Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2025

Research report on global Fashion Retailing market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and Forecast.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Fashion Retailing market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Fashion Retailing Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Fashion Retailing market sustainability.

Global Fashion Retailing Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Fashion Retailing Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global fashion retailing market are growing global retail e-commerce sector and increasing middle class consumption expenditure. In addition, rising online fashion penetration rate and rising young population are the some other driving factors that drive the market of fashion retailing. The major restraining factor of global fashion retailing market are high cost of labor, exchange rate volatility and swiftly changing fashion styles. Fashion Retailing means group of companies, part of the fashion supply chain that goes from the manufacturers to the consumer offering fashion goods and services through traditional seasonal spans and fast fashion timing, ranging from budget to designer price lines. Fashion retailing in the present world scenario operates in two types of retailing namely On-site retailing and Off-site retailing. Now a days, fashion planning in a direct retail world provides various benefit to the retailers such as it facilitate a distributed and connected workforce, it increases productivity with reduced headcount, Modern solutions seamlessly connect data silos, giving retailers access to a common operational forecast to drive smart business decision and consumer preference shift constantly & this will improve personalization.

The regional analysis of Global Fashion Retailing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific has dominate the market share with total generating revenue across the globe due to China also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. Europe is also contributing major share in the global market of Fashion Retailing. North America region, especially United States is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the over the coming years due to development trend of online fashion retailing.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢H&M

¢GAP Inc.

¢Fast Retailing

¢Inditex

¢Unqlo

¢Boohoo

¢Arcadia Group

¢Zara

¢The Limited

¢J. crew

¢Urbn

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Distribution:

oOnline

oIn-store

By Product:

oClothing

oApparel

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Fashion Retailing Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

