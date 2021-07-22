E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2025

New Study about the E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market:

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket market sustainability.

Global E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. E-commerce automotive aftermarket is an online platform for selling auto parts to the customers and service professionals. The aftermarket covers all automotive spare parts, accessories, equipment, and services to automobiles that are either new or are procured from used vehicles and are available for sale. Factors such as rising number of e-commerce platforms and its usage due to presence of products variants on large scale at single platform is propelling the market towards high CAGR during the forecast period. The significant growth in automotive sector due to emergence of Electric Vehicles is anticipated to provide opportunistic market for the market players in forecast years. However, counterfeiting of products continues with product development that may hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly increasing number e-commerce platforms. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket market due to high adoption rate of various platforms offering several products of a single type. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to high growth rate of automotive sector in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Advance Auto Parts

¢Alibaba Group

¢ Amazon Inc.

¢AutoZone Inc.

¢National Automotive Parts Association

¢DENSO Corporation

¢Pep Boys

¢U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

¢EBay Inc.

¢Rakuten Commerce LLC

¢Cdiscount

¢Das Ersatzteil GmbH

¢ERA SPA

¢CATI SpA

¢AliExpress

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Consumer Type:

o B2C

oB2B

By Product Type:

o Interior accessories

oExterior accessories

oPerformance parts

oWheels & tires

oTools & garage

oAuto body parts

oOil, coolants and fluids

oOthers (paints, custom modifications)

By Offering:

o Product

oServices

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

