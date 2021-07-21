Drill Pipe Market Size, Share and Demand Forecast to 2025

An Up to Date Report on “Drill Pipe Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Drill Pipe Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Drill Pipe market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Drill Pipe Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Drill Pipe market sustainability.

Global Drill Pipe Market to reach USD 1342 million by 2025.

Global Drill Pipe Market valued approximately USD 960 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.80% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The recent downturn in the crude oil prices has resulted in the decline of the exploration & production (E&P) activities all over the world. The dramatic decline is being largely attributed to the over production of petroleum which has increased the oil & gas supply as compared to its demand. The largest oil and gas producing countries included Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the U.S. The low-price environment has reduced the operating profits of almost all the oil & gas companies which resulted in reduced capital expenditures in 2016. This budget cut has largely affected the exploratory drilling activities mainly the offshore activities. The oil & gas industry is cyclical in nature and is currently experiencing a downturn. The low crude oil prices have created a demand for optimizing production from existing oilfields and to operate at an economical rate. Apart from this, the low levels of E&P activity are likely to reduce the oil & gas supply in comparison to the demand in next two years which is expected to cause rise in the oil prices again. Also, new oil & gas activities are being undertaken in few regions of the world such as Africa and Latin America which are expected to be developed once the oil prices bounce back.

North America is expected to continue to be the largest market by 2025. Asia-Pacific is the second largest market owing partly due to the shale related exploration activity in China and the offshore developments in the South China Sea region. The fastest growing market for the drill pipes is Africa which is experiencing some of the largest offshore discoveries in Angola and Tanzania. Many international oil companies such as Statoil ASA (Norway), ENI SPA (Italy), and BG group (U.K.) among others have provided technical expertise in the region to explore offshore reserves more efficiently at optimum costs.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

oOn shore

oOff Shore

By Grade

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Hilong Group, National Oilwell Varco, Tenaris SA, Vallourec S.A, TMK Group, Oil Country Tubular Limited, Tejas Tubular Products Inc., Texas Steel Conversion Inc., DP Master, Drill Pipe International Llc and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Drill Pipe Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Drill Pipe market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Drill Pipe market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Drill Pipe Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

