Decorative Laminates Market Challenges and Opportunities 2020-2025

Recent report on “Decorative Laminates Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Decorative Laminates market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Decorative Laminates Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Decorative Laminates market sustainability.

Global Decorative Laminates Market valued approximately USD 9.05 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.80% over the forecasted period of 2019-2026. Decorative laminates are laminate products used mainly for wall paneling and in furniture surface materials. These possess anti-bacterial & anti-fungal properties. The Decorative Laminates market is on the surging trend. The Decorative Laminates market is primarily driven owing to surging construction sector & improving standard of living, low installation & maintenance costs of decorative laminates and constant improvement in texture & printing techniques anticipated to enhance the demand considering the global scenario.es, high durability, and flexibility apart from enhancing the aesthetic design of the furniture.

The regional analysis of Global Decorative Laminates Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The leading market players mainly include-

Fletcher Building Ltd

Omnova Solutions Inc

Merino Group

Wilsonart International Inc

Fundermax GmbH

Stylam Industries Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

General Purpose

Postforming

Special Products

Backer

By Application:

Cabinets

Furniture

Flooring

Wall Panels

Tabletop

Countertop

By End Use:

Residential

Non-Residential

Transportation

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Decorative Laminates Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Decorative Laminates market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Decorative Laminates market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Decorative Laminates Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

