Decorative concrete Market Analysis with Market Size, Industry Share, trends and Forecast to 2025

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Decorative concrete market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Decorative concrete Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Decorative concrete market sustainability.

Global decorative concrete market valued approximately USD 9.6 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a rate of more than 6.3 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The key drivers for the decorative concrete market are rise in renovation & remodeling activities, consumer interest towards interior decoration, rapid urbanization coupled with growing demand for green buildings. Decorative concrete is simple concrete with added touch of unique patterns, finishing and coloring. It is used to provide aesthetic touch in the buildings. Green building use decorative concrete for enhancing the beauty and sustainability of the buildings. According to U.S. Green Building Council, green building construction is doubling every three years globally. Further, as per World Green Building Council Organization, in 2018 countries with the highest percentage of green building projects are Australia, China and Ireland. Further, as per the source, green building projects are growing at a significant pace among different countries. For instance: In India, green building projects are increasing at a rate of 20-30% yearly. Thus, rising green building projects is driving the adoption & growth decorative concrete. Furthermore, rising construction activity is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the decorative concrete market across the globe. However, high cost of the treatment act as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the decorative concrete market is segmented into application, type and end use sector. On the basis of type segment, the market is sub-segmented into stamped concrete, stained concrete, concrete overlays, colored concrete, polished concrete, epoxy coating and others, of which stamped concrete segment holds the major share owing to its wide application in exterior application. The application segment is classified into floors, walls, driveways and sidewalks, patios and others of which floor segment dominates the market owing to decorative concretes stain and good resilience and abrasion resistance makes its highly suitable in floor segment. On the basis of end use sector, the market is bifurcated into residential and non-residential sector. The non-residential sector segment expected to dominate the end use segment owing to growing investment in commercial construction and renovation projects.

The regional analysis of decorative concrete market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Europe holds the leading position in decorative concrete market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to emerging economies such as India and China, coupled with growing construction activities in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

