Dealer Management Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2019-2025

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Dealer Management Services market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Dealer Management Services Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry.

Global Dealer Management Services Market to reach USD 10.10 billion by 2025.

Global Dealer Management Services Market valued approximately USD 6.0 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Dealer Management Services market are growing demand across automotive sector, rise in adoption fleet management analytics and optimization of product lifecycle management. Growing challenges in manufacturing, consumer goods, and automobile sectors related to handling multiple levels of dealers/distributors globally or locally has given rise to dedicated dealer management systems. The one of the major restraining factor of global dealer management services is lack of skilled professionals. A dealer management system provides a centralized application to collect customer and vehicle inventory information. It covers vehicle sales, pre-sales, customer relationship management, workflow automation, and financial accounting information. Manufacturers deploy dealer management systems to improve inventory management, dealer operations, and customer retention along with a remote help desk. New government initiatives and regulations are also expected to contribute to the market growth. There are many benefits of dealer management services such as high flexibility for dealers in rapidly changing markets, better administration of key financial figures and sales data, recording & monitoring of customer satisfaction and end-to-end services help dealers focus on core business.

The regional analysis of Global Dealer Management Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the leading share of total generating revenue in 2017 across the globe due to innovation in the dealer management system market and rise in the number of vendors of dealer management services. Asia-Pacific region region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to booming logistics industry in the region. Furthermore, the highly connected and advanced economies of Southeast Asian countries along with the increasing awareness about dealer management systems is adding to this already growing market.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢IBM

¢CA

¢COX Automotive

¢CDK Global

¢Reynolds and Reynolds

¢RouteOne

¢DealerSocket

¢Internet Brands

¢Dominion Enterprises

¢Wipro

¢Epicor

¢SAP

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oOn-Premises

oCloud

By Application:

oAutomotive

oRetail

oManufacturing

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Dealer Management Services Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Dealer Management Services market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Dealer Management Services market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Dealer Management Services Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

