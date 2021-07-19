Data Quality Tools Market is poised to achieve continuing growth During Forecast Period 2020-2026

Data Quality Tools Market Latest Research Report 2020:

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Data Quality Tools market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Data Quality Tools Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Data Quality Tools market sustainability.

Global Data Quality Tools Market to reach USD 2655 million by 2025.

Global Data Quality Tools Market valued approximately USD 720 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.72% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global data quality tools market are rising investment in data quality, increasing reliability of data for strategic decision making and changing regulatory compliance requirements for data quality across various industries. The use of data quality tools for marketing purposes will be one of the primary factors fueling the growth of the data quality tools market in the coming years. Moreover, Rise in the volume of business data across myriad firms along with mammoth need for acquiring high data quality in CRM and data integration activities is likely to propel the growth of data quality tools market in the years. The major restraining factors of global data quality tools are high implementations costs, longer deployment time and lack of awareness about data quality tools applications & use and data security concerns resulting in large-scale adoption of cloud “based systems. Data quality tool enhances the quality of the data through various standardized processes, in order to maintain the quality of the data as per specific industry standards. Data quality tools address the critical issues in all areas of information resources management, typically across various critical applications, including CRM, ERP, and BI. There are many benefits of data quality tools such as it enhances the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, and consistency of information across various enterprise operations, data quality tools enables an organization to complete a project correctly the first time around and it also helps in increasing customer satisfaction.

The regional analysis of Global Data Quality Tools Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounted leading share of total generating revenue in 2017 across the globe due to expanding enterprise information management initiatives across various industries. Asia-Pacific region region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to growing interest on data quality improvement solutions and rising focus on data driven technical and strategic decision making practices.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Informatica

¢IBM

¢SAS

¢SAP

¢Oracle

¢Trillium Software

¢Information Builder

¢Experian

¢Ataccama

¢Talend

¢Pitney Bowes

¢RedPoint

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oOn-Premises

oCloud

By Application:

oEnterprise

oGovernment

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Data Quality Tools Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Data Quality Tools market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Data Quality Tools market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Data Quality Tools Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

