Data Historian Market Overview and Competitive Landscape 2020 to 2025

Recent report on “Data Historian Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Data Historian market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Data Historian Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Data Historian market sustainability.

Global Data Historian Market to reach USD 1470.7 million by 2025.

Global Data Historian Market valued approximately USD 785.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.22% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing volume of large industrial data and rising demand for associated data for improvement in process and performance are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Data Historian Market. However, high establishment costs and unavailability of reasonable models are the constraints in the growth of Global Data Historian Market. A data historian is a software that records the process data and retrieves it by time. It can efficiently store data with low disk storage requirement and fast retrieval. Data historian is mainly used as control systems in various industries. Often, data historian software is used in several processes including Datacenters, Chemical plants, Environmental control, Nuclear power plants, Automobile, Pharmaceutical manufacturing, Water management, Agriculture and so on. Data historian record data over time from one or more locations for the user. It can record data on fluid levels, network bandwidth, pressure level, fan temperature, limit switches and valve positions. The need for data historian software is rising, as corporations use data historian to manage increasing data volumes to reduce storage cost, to improve productivity and maintain continuity in business. The oil and gas companies use predictive maintenance capabilities of the data historian solution to analyze any machine’s condition for avoiding future breakdowns risk and thus driving the market of historian data.

The regional analysis of Global Data Historian Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

oCloud

oOn Premise

By Organization Size:

oSMEs

oLarge Enterprises

By Application:

oProduction Tracking

oEnvironmental Auditing

oAsset Performance Management and GRC Management

oPredictive Maintenance

oOthers

By Component:

oSoftware/Tools

oServices

By End Use:

oOil and Gas

oMarine

oChemicals and Pharmaceuticals

oPaper and Pulp

oMetals and Mining

oData Centres

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include ABB, AVEVA Group, General Electric, Honeywell, IBM, Siemens, Yokogawa, Aspen Technology, Emerson, PTC, Rockwell Automation, ICONICS, OSIsoft, Automsoft, Canary Labs, COPA-DATA, Inductive Automation, Industrial Video & Control, InfluxData, Kx Systems, LiveData Utilities, Open Automation Software, Progea, Savigent Software, Sorbotics and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Data Historian Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Data Historian market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Data Historian market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Data Historian Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

