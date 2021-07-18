Cyber Security as a Service Market Share, Growth Forecast- Industry Outlook

Cyber Security as a Service Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data:Company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Application and Specification with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Main Business/Business Overview.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Cyber Security as a Service market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Cyber Security as a Service Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Cyber Security as a Service market sustainability.

Global Cyber Security as a Service Market to reach USD 92.3 billion by 2025.

Global Cyber Security as a Service Market valued approximately USD 28.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The global cyber security as a service is rapidly growing at a significant pace. The major driving factor of global Cyber Security as a Service market are high demand for auditing & logging security services and booming content industry. The major restraining factor of global cyber security as a service are lack availability of infrastructure. Cyber security as service refers to preventive techniques utilized to protect and safeguard an organization information & system from cyber warfare espionage and terrorism. It is a critical part of the security strategies adopted by various governments as cyberattacks are mostly aimed at military, political and infrastructural assets. There are many benefits of such as cyber security solutions provide digital protection to your service, effective cyber security eliminates this possibility and maximizing your service potential output, it is ensuring that your service is secure from cyber threats will also help to protect your customers and it can inspire trust in your customer that their personal data will not be comprised.

The regional analysis of Global Cyber Security as a Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high level of digitalization and rising number of connected devices. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global cyber security as a service market. Asia Pacific also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising number of startups and government initiatives and regulations concerning cyber as a service market.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Armor Defense Inc.

¢AT & T

¢BAE System

¢Capgemini

¢Choice Cybersecurtity

¢Transputec Ltd.

¢Cloudlock

¢Black Stratus

¢Fire Eye Inc.

¢Optiv security

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Security Type:

oEnterprise Security

oEndpoint Security

oCloud Security

oNetwork Security

oApplication Security

By Service Type:

oThreat Intelligent & Behaviour Analysis

oAuditing & Logging

oMonitoring & Altering

By End-User:

oIT & Telecom

oRetail, BFSI

oHealthcare

oDefense

oAutomotive

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Cyber Security as a Service Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Cyber Security as a Service market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Cyber Security as a Service market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Cyber Security as a Service Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

