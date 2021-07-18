Corrugated Box Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2025

The Latest Research Report on “Corrugated Box Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Corrugated Box Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Corrugated Box market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Corrugated Box Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Corrugated Box market sustainability.

Global corrugated box market valued approximately USD 66.9 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a rate of more than 4.6 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Among the key drivers for the corrugated box market are strong growth in food and beverage industry, recyclability of corrugated boxes, rising e-commerce industry, coupled with increasing spending by consumers for packaged products. Corrugated box market is witnessing significant growth owing to rise in the manufacturing activities. Corrugated box is used as packaging solution to a variety of products thus, growth in various industries is expected to drive the adoption of corrugated boxes over the forecast period. Rising e-commerce industry is significantly driving the demand for corrugated boxes for packaging products such as for optimum protection of product in shipping and handling. For instance, as per India brand equity foundation, e-commerce sector of India is growing at a significant pace. This sector is expected to reach $120 billion in 2020 as compared to $39 billion in 2017 representing about 51% of annual growth, highest rate globally. Similarly, as per International Trade Administration (United States), China is the world™s largest e-commerce sector that is projected to reach around $1.6 trillion by the end of 2019. Thus, rise in e-commerce industry is thereby supplementing the adoption & growth corrugated box market. Furthermore, emerging economies and advent of shelf-ready packaging technology is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the corrugated box market across the globe. However, adherence to environmental standards act as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the corrugated box market is segmented into material, printing ink, printing technology, type and end user. On the basis of printing technology segment, the market is sub-segmented into flexographic printing, digital printing, lithography printing and others, of which flexography printing segment holds the major share owing to its cost effectiveness and wide application in different industries such as food & beverage and e-commerce industry. The type segment is classified into slotted boxes, telescope and rigid boxes of which slotted box segment dominates the market. On the basis of end users, the market is bifurcated into food & beverages, electronic goods, home & personal care goods, chemicals, textile goods, glassware & ceramics, paper products and others. The food and beverage segment expected to dominate the end use segment.

The regional analysis of corrugated box market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in corrugated box market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to emerging economies such as India and China, coupled with growing application of these boxes in food and beverage and electronic goods industries.

The leading market players include-

Mondi PLC

Westrock Company

DS Smith PLC

Smurfit Kappa Group

Rengo Co. Ltd.

Cascades Inc.

Packaging Corporation of America

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Kapstone Paper and Packaging Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Linerboard

Medium

Others

By Printing Ink

Water-Based Ink

Uv-Curable Ink

Hot Melt-Based Ink

Solvent-Based Ink

By Printing Technology

Digital Printing

Flexography Printing

Lithography Printing

Others

By Type

Slotted Boxes

Telescope Boxes

Rigid Boxes

Folder Boxes

By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Electronic Goods

Home & Personal Care Goods

Chemicals

Textile Goods

Glassware & Ceramics

Paper Products

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPAC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Corrugated Box Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Corrugated Box market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Corrugated Box market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Corrugated Box Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

