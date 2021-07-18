Construction plastics MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION, TYPES, END-USER, REGIONAL ANALYSIS AND FORECAST 2020 TO 2025

The Latest Research Report on “Construction plastics Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Construction plastics Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Construction plastics market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Construction plastics Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Construction plastics market sustainability.

Download Premium Sample Copy Of This Report: Download FREE Sample PDF!

Global construction plastics market is valued at approximately USD 70.4 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 7 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The advent of lightweight, low cost material consumption in construction industry along with growing popularity of green building are considered as a major growth trend for the global construction plastics market. Expanded polystyrene plastics and PVC adoption in construction industry is growing owing to initiation of green building concept. According the International Energy Agency report, buildings and construction sector account for about 39% of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Thus, to minimize the environmental pollution from the construction sector green building use recycles plastic resources those are durable, recyclable, that exhibit high strength along with lower environmental impact that increases their utilization in green construction sector. Thus, rising popularity of green building concept is projected to drive the demand for plastics in construction.

Green building concept efforts to minimize the environmental impact from the construction sector supplementing the adoption of construction plastics. Furthermore, growing investments in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the construction plastics market across the globe. However, stringent laws by regulatory authorities act as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the construction plastics market is segmented into type, application and end-user. On the basis of type segment, the market is sub-segmented into polyethylene, expanded polystyrene (EPS), polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride and other type of plastic, of which polyvinyl chloride held the major share owing to its wide use in pipes application. In addition, the polyvinyl chloride has properties such as insulation, scratch resistance, flexibility and thermal conductive along with low cost as compared to other materials which leads towards high adoption in pipes thereby significantly supplementing the PVC segment dominance. The application segment is diversified into insulation materials, doors & pipes, windows and other application, of which doors & pipes is leading segment owing to their wide application in construction such as water service, fire-protection, geothermal piping system and more. On the basis of end-user segment the market is classified into residential and non-residential.

Key regions considered for the regional analysis of construction plastics market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Asia-Pacific holds the leading position in construction plastics market due to rapid industrialization coupled with growing demand for plastics from different end use industries such as building and construction. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to the untapped opportunities in countries such as India and China.

The leading market players mainly include-

DowDuPont Inc

BASF SE

Borealis AG

Solvay S.A.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Ineos Olefins & Polymers USA

Plazit Polygal Group

Others

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Polyethylene

expanded polystyrene (EPS)

Polypropylene

polyvinyl chloride

other type of plastic

By Application:

insulation materials

doors & pipes

windows

other application

By End-user:

residential

non-residential.

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Construction plastics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask Our Industry Experts!

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Construction plastics market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Construction plastics market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Construction plastics Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.

Top Trending Reports:

https://brandessenceresearch.com/consumer-goods/global-smart-locks-market-2018-2024

https://brandessenceresearch.com/energy-mining/global-solar-cables-market-2018-2024