Coating equipment Market, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2025

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Coating equipment market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Coating equipment Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Coating equipment market sustainability.

Global Coating equipment Market is valued approximately USD 20.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Coating is a covering of surface to enhance the aesthetic and functional properties. Paints are the major type of coating applied in end use industries such as in automotive, marine, oil& gas sector, electrical & electronics and others. Wide range of techniques are used to apply coating on a substrate for reducing the cost associated with the rusting of equipment. Coatings play an vital role in the protection of the substrates of automobiles and its components from corrosion and other damages. It also plays a substantial role in imparting appealing characteristics to vehicles.

The growing of the end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, and general industries, is thus growing the demand for coating equipment across the globe. In addition, establishment of novel industrial or manufacturing facilities and advent of novel applications of coatings are the key driving factors driving the demand for coating equipment. However, availability of low-cost alternatives in some applications is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Coating equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of high tech and advanced industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing number of automotive and manufacturing industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Coating equipment market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nordson Corporation

IHI Corporation

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG

Sata GmbH & Co. Kg

Graco Inc.

Anest Iwata

Asahi Sunac Corporation

Wagner GmbH

Carlisle Companies

Wiwa Wilhelm Wagner GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Liquid Coating

Powder Coating

Specialty Coating

By End-use Industry:

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Industrial

Building & Infrastructure

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Coating equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Coating equipment market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Coating equipment market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Coating equipment Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

