Contract Catering Market Size : Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2025

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Contract Catering market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Contract Catering Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry.

Global Contract Catering Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Contact Catering market is growing significantly over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Contract Catering market are increasing focus on wellbeing, and health by several businesses, hospitals, education institutions and aged care centers. The major restraining factor of global contract catering market are stringent directives and political uncertainties accompanied with retention of skilled manpower. Contact catering refers to a catering company that is hired by a business or organization to provide catering service every day or on a very regular basis. Contact caterers hold the risk and responsibility for achieving success. Inspiration and ideas will be driven by them and tailored to client needs. Catering team managed by expert HR professionals with catering specialism. Contact caterers focus on the catering so that clients can focus on their business. The caters employs experts in every field from marketing and food safety to food innovation. Caterers employ independent and fully certified health and safety offers to complete full risk assessments and respond to any queries.

The regional analysis of Global Contract Catering Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share in 2017 owing to technological advancements towards quick and healthy eating. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global contract catering market. North America also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growing requirement for personalization, fast service and convenience across various end user segments.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Amadeus Food

¢Atalian Servest

¢Barlett Mitchell

¢Blue Apple Catering

¢Dine Contract Catering

¢ISS World Services

¢Mitie Catering Services

¢Sodexo

¢Elior Group

¢Aramark

¢WSH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Industry:

oB&I

oEducation

oHealthcare

oSenior Care

oOthers

By Contract Type:

oFixed Price

oCost Plus

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Contract Catering Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

