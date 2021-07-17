Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 – 2025

Recent report on “Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) market sustainability.

Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market to reach USD 56.28 billion by 2025.

Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market valued approximately USD 11.54 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.25% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are growing concerns about managing severe industry regulations & compliances, organizations™ want to deliver consistent, enriched, & frictionless customer experience and growing retail & e-commerce business. Budgetary constraints in deploying Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions and lack of identity standards are restraining the growth rate of the market. Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) lets organizations to securely capture and manage consumer identity and profile data, and control consumer access to applications and services.

The regional analysis of Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. According to segmentation, solution segment is speculated to increase with a CAGR around 18.1% and the vertical segment BFSI is expected to dominate and rise with a rate over 18%.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

oServices

oSolutions

By Authentication Type:

oTokens

oPIN

oPasswords

oBiometrics

oSecurity certificates

oKnowledge-based answers

oOthers

By Vertical:

oTelecom & IT

oBanking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

oRetail and consumer goods

oPublic sector

oMedia and entertainment

oHealthcare

oTravel and hospitality

oEducation

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Onegini, GlobalSign, IBM, Auth0, Microsoft, Trusona, Salesforce, SAP, Pirean, Okta, LoginRadius, CA Technologies, Acuant, Janrain, iWelcome, Ping Identity, SecureAuth, ForgeRock, WidasConcepts, EmpowerID, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer™s requirements.

Target Audience of the Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

