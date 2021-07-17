Companion Animal Diagnostic Market Is Set To Experience Revolutionary Growth By 2025

Companion Animal Diagnostic Market Latest Research Report 2020:

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Companion Animal Diagnostic market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Companion Animal Diagnostic Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Companion Animal Diagnostic market sustainability.

Global companion animal diagnostic market is valued at approximately USD 1.54 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a rate of more than 9.5 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Key drivers for the companion animal diagnostic market include growing companion animal population, demand for pet insurance, increasing spending on pet coupled with increasing prevalence of animal diseases. Growing companion animal population is expected to be one of the major drivers for the growth of companion animal diagnostic market. Diagnostic tests are crucial tools for checking the health status of animals and in recognizing pathogens. These diagnostics tests help in early detection, management, and in prevention & control of animal diseases. As per the American Veterinary Medical Association, about 57% of U.S. owned a pet in 2016. Moreover, rise in the companion animal population is driving the demand for companion animal diagnostic market. For instance, as per Insurance Information Institute Organization, in 2017-2018 about 68% (85 million) families in the United States own a pet as compared to 56% in 1998. Thus, growing population of companion animal diagnostic is surging the demand for companion animal diagnostics for the prevention and diagnosis of various acute and chronic diseases in companion animals. Furthermore, growing demand for point of care diagnostic services is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the companion animal diagnostic market across the globe. However, increasing pet care cost act as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the companion animal diagnostic market is segmented into technology, animal type, application and end-user. On the basis of technology segment, the market is sub-segmented into clinical biochemistry, immunodiagnostics, hematology, urinalysis, molecular diagnostics and other companion animal diagnostic technologies of which clinical biochemistry holds the major share owing to growing preference towards advanced clinical diagnostics coupled with wide application of this technology. On the basis of animal type segment, the market is bifurcated into dogs, cats, horses and other companion animals. The application segment is diversified into clinical pathology, bacteriology, virology, parasitology and other applications. Clinical pathology holds the major share in the application segment owing to growing demand for diagnostic products and consumables in pathology testing. On the basis of end-user segment the market is classified into reference laboratories, veterinary, hospitals & clinics, point-of-care/in-house testing and research institutes & universities.

The regional analysis of companion animal diagnostic market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in companion animal diagnostic market due to growing adoption of companion animals coupled with rise in veterinary healthcare expenditure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to the growing awareness about animal healthcare coupled with adoption of companion animals in the region.

The market players mainly include-

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Virbac

Heska Corporation

Neogen Corporation

bioMÃ©rieux SA

INDICAL Bioscience GmbH (QIAGEN N.V.)

IDvet

Randox Laboratories, Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

Clinical Biochemistry

Immunodiagnostics

Hematology

Urinalysis

Molecular Diagnostics

Other Companion Animal Diagnostic Technologies

By Application

Clinical Pathology

Bacteriology

Virology

Parasitology

Other Applications

By Animal Type

Dogs

Cats

Horses

Other Companion Animals

By End User

Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Point-Of-Care/In-House Testing

Research Institutes & Universities

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Companion animal diagnostic Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Companion Animal Diagnostic market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Companion Animal Diagnostic market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Companion Animal Diagnostic Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

