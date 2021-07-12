Boiler Control MARKET TO WITNESS CONSIDERABLE UPSURGE DURING 2025

Recent report on “Boiler Control Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Boiler Control market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Boiler Control Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Boiler Control market sustainability.

Global Boiler Control Market valued approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. The advent of digital technologies in power plants and adoption of industrial IOT are considered as a major growth trends for the global Boiler Control market. The key drivers for the Boiler Control Market are increasing power generation capacity, investment in renewable power generation plants, growing investment in digital technologies in power plants, need for replacing aging power plants and increasing focus towards energy control system in order to reduce carbon emission. Boiler control systems assist in controlling and monitoring the plant from a remote location and also to adjust burner fire rate in order to maintain a set pressure in the distribution system.

Growing investment in digital technologies in power plant is significantly driving the market as with the increasing need for electricity and renewable energy, digital technology implementation enhances the plant operation by giving better insight, prediction and diagnosis of asset failures. Further, digitization in power plants facilitates in continuous monitoring coupled with decreased unplanned downtime. Thus, to improve the efficiency of power plants investment in digitization is increasing thereby supplementing the market growth. As per the International Energy Agency, global investment in digital electricity infrastructure and software represent about 20% annual growth from 2014 and reached about $47 billion in 2016. Further, as per the source, the overall savings from the digital enable measures could be 5% of the total annual power generation costs or $80 billion per year over 2016-40. Thus, investment in digital technologies in power generation is supplementing the adoption & growth Boiler Control. Furthermore, implementation of AI for improving efficiency of boiler is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the Boiler Control market across the globe. However, high cost associated upgrading aging power plants act as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Boiler Control Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Asia-Pacific holds the leading position in Boiler Control market due to rising investment in power generation, focus towards optimizing energy use coupled with rising urbanization. Further, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share owing to the untapped opportunities in countries such as India, China, Australia and Japan.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Boiler Type

Water Tube Boiler

Fire Tube Boiler

By Control Type

On/Off Control

Modulating Control

By Component

Hardware

Software

By End-User

Industrial

Commercial

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Boiler Control Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

