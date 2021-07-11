Blockchain In Insurance Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2026

The Latest Research Report on “Blockchain In Insurance Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Blockchain In Insurance Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Blockchain In Insurance market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Blockchain In Insurance Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Blockchain In Insurance market sustainability.

Global Blockchain In Insurance Market to reach USD 4315.1 million by 2025.

Global Blockchain In Insurance Market valued approximately USD 17 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 85% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major growth drivers of the market include the emerging need to have transparent and trustworthy systems, and the overall trends witnessed in the insurance sector related to increase in claims-related frauds. Companies, mostly large enterprises, get venture funding to develop supportive infrastructure for blockchain integration. Large enterprises are expected to dominate the market in terms of market share, as such enterprises are continuously investing in their R&D activities to improve their overall performance and provide customer satisfaction. However, the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR, owing to the availability of blockchain-as-a-service, provided by vendors operating in the market, which minimizes infrastructure development costs.

North America is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to Increase in digitalization, humungous growth of IoT, and an increase in BaaS service providers in the region. Factors such as growing number of fraudulent insurance claims, increasing need to have transparent and trustworthy systems, and focus on reducing total cost of ownership are expected to drive the growth of the global blockchain in insurance market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

oGRC Management

oDeath & Claim Management

oPayments

oIdentity Management & Fraud detection

oSmart Contracts

By Organization Size:

oSMEs

oLarge Scale

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, AWS, SAP., Earthport, BTL Group, BitFury, Factom, Bitpay and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Blockchain In Insurance Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Blockchain In Insurance market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Blockchain In Insurance market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Blockchain In Insurance Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

