Blockchain in Energy Market is poised to achieve continuing growth During Forecast Period 2020-2026

Research report on global Blockchain in Energy market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and Forecast.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Blockchain in Energy market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Blockchain in Energy Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Blockchain in Energy market sustainability.

Global Blockchain in Energy Market to reach USD 34698 million by 2025.

Global Blockchain in Energy Market valued approximately USD 156.5 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 82.24% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rapidly increasing utilization of blockchain for data management, for tracking financial transactions and financial interactions. It also Provides a secure network for businesses to manage data. Blockchain reduces operational costs and capital expenditure provides better risk management and security. Automation is gaining popularity this days which needs data integrity and security which is driving the growth Global Blockchain in Energy Market. Furthermore, increasing focus on enabling real-time transactions and designing of more vigorous business models is aiding to the growth of the market. However, Shortage regulatory standards, indeterminate regulatory landscape, and authenticity concern of users are the restraints to the market. Blockchain refers to a decentralized ledger technology. In the energy sector, it will facilitate people to trade energy among each other. The unused energy is sold to neighboring buildings. While all the buildings are still connected to the grid, transactions are managed and stored on a blockchain. The Blockchain have many uses such as facilitating a peer-to-peer energy trading model, propagation of Distributed Energy Grids (DERs) and other independent renewable energy sources like solar panels, development of cryptocurrencies, Smart utility metering system, Decentralized energy data platform, Supply chain and logistics optimization, Asset Tracking, Bill of Lading, Transfer of Title.

The regional analysis of Global Blockchain in Energy Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oPrivate

oPublic

By Component:

oPlatform

oServices

By End-Use:

oPower Sector

oOil & Gas Sector

By Application:

oGrid Management

oEnergy Trading

oGovernment Risk and Compliance Management

oPayment Schemes

oSupply Chain Management

oOthers

By Technology Type:

oOpen Blockchain

oClosed Blockchain

oConsortium Blockchain

oHybrid Blockchain

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Power Ledger Pty Ltd, WePower UAB, LO3 Energy, Inc., Grid +, BTL Group Ltd., The Sun Exchange (Pty) Ltd., Conjoule GmbH, Enosi Foundation, Electron (Chaddenwych Services Limited)., Accenture, AWS, Bigchaindb, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys, Microsoft, Nodalblock, Oracle, SAP, Enosi, Electron, Drift and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Blockchain in Energy Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Blockchain in Energy market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Blockchain in Energy market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Blockchain in Energy Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

