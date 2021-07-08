Automotive Shielding Market Size : Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2025

New Study about the Automotive Shielding Market:

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Automotive Shielding market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Automotive Shielding Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Automotive Shielding market sustainability.

Global Automotive Shielding Market to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2025.

Global Automotive Shielding Market valued approximately USD 6.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.74% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing usage of vehicle, rising awareness for environment safety and fuel efficiency, and strict emission related standards are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Automotive Shielding Market. With the technology advancement, the use of passenger cars has increased in last few years, because the use of advanced electronics systems has added many new features like intelligent park assistance system (IPAS); a system that helps the driver in car parking and automatic driving cars are attracting the industries to invest in automotive shielding sector. The metallic shied has some qualities like it can tolerate a wide range of temperature in automotive engine and that™s why it is widely being used and driving the Automotive Shielding sector. But, putting huge amount of electrical and electronic systems into a very limited space creates the problem of Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) of these systems interfering with each other through conducted and radiated emissions. If they are not controlled, the interference can cause system failure or any fault in the system. Now, most systems being used in vehicles are electronic, they contain more EMI and heavy technology is being used to control EMI and that is a major constraint in the growth of Global Automotive Shielding Market.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Shielding Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Shielding:

oHeat Shield

oEMI Shield

By Material:

oMetallic Shield

oNon-Metallic Shield

By Vehicle:

oPassenger Car

oLight Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

oHeavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Electric Vehicle:

oBattery Electric Vehicle

oFuel Cell Electric Vehicle

oHybrid Electric Vehicle

oPlug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Federal-Mogul, Laird PLC, Morgan Advanced Materials, Elringklinger Ag, Dana Incorporated, Schaffner, Henkel, 3M, Chomerics, Kitagawa, Tech-Etch, Marian Inc, RTP, Autoneum, Progress-Werk Oberkirch and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Shielding Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Automotive Shielding market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Automotive Shielding market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Automotive Shielding Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

