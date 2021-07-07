Automated Parking System Market is expected to boom in 2020

The Latest Research Report on “Automated Parking System Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Automated Parking System Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Automated Parking System market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Automated Parking System Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Automated Parking System market sustainability.

Download Premium Sample Copy Of This Report: Download FREE Sample PDF!

Global Automated Parking System market is valued approximately at USD 1.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Automated Parking system market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The Automated Parking system market is primarily driven owing to surging number of vehicles, scarcity of land for parking, rising urbanization in both the developed and developing countries and escalating demand for green and sustainable parking solutions. The Automated parking management market includes segments of Type, Technology and Application. In the Type segment, Thethe fully automated parking segment is anticipated to hold the largest share considering the forthcoming years. The fully automated parking system holds the ability to retrieve a car precisely from the parking garage automatically on a real time basis. The high demand for comfort and convenience from consumers, increasing number of luxury projects, and rising adoption of a fully automated parking system by construction companies is driving the fully market.

The regional analysis of global automated parking system market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising number of passenger and commercial vehicles along with rising focus towards development of smart cities. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2016-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kyline Parking AG

Citylift Parking

Robotic Parking Systems Inc

Unitronics

Dayang Parking Co Ltd

Automotion Parking Systems

Dongyang Menics

Katopark

Simmatec

IHI

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

By Mode of Automation

Semi-Automated Parking System

Fully Automated Parking System

By Technology:

Sensor Technology

Mobile Technology

RFID Technology

Other

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Automated Parking System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask Our Industry Experts!

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Automated Parking System market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Automated Parking System market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Automated Parking System Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.

Top Trending Reports:

https://brandessenceresearch.com/packaging/global-packaging-foams-market-2018-2024

https://brandessenceresearch.com/food-beverage/global-shea-butter-market-2014-2024