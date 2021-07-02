Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Report (2019-2025) | The demand for the Market will drastically increase in the Future…

The Latest Research Report on “Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market sustainability.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2025.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market valued approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market is majorly driven by the development of autonomous vehicles and increasing focus towards reducing the operating cost of transportation. Major developments in Market are related to software. Companies such as IBM and Alphabet Inc. are investing heavily in Artificial Intelligence software, which is benefiting the market of the category. Furthermore, the declining prices of hardware will increase the share of the software category in the market by 2025.

The regional analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the global AI in transportation market, valued at more than 44.0% in 2017. The region includes developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada, which are prominent markets of AI in transportation. Government support and sales of long-haul and premium trucks are driving the market in the region. The U.S. has accounted for a major portion of market revenues in the region till now, due to considerable government and private sector investment, coupled with a favorable policy framework. A well-developed trucking industry with an estimated 15 million registered trucks in the country, ensures considerable long-term opportunity for AI in transportation.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Machine Learning Technology:

oComputer Vision

oContext Awareness

oDeep Learning

oNatural Language processing

By Process:

oData Mining

oImage Recognition

oSignal Recognition

By Application:

oAutonomous Trucks

oHMI in Trucks

oSemi-Autonomous Truck

By Offering:

oHardware

oSoftware

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Volvo, Daimler, Scania, Paccar, Continental, Magna, Bosch, ZF, Nvidia, Intel, Microsoft and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

