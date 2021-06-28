Acetic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 – 2025

Research report on global Acetic Acid market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and Forecast.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Acetic Acid market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Acetic Acid Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Acetic Acid market sustainability.

Global Acetic Acid Market to reach USD 14.10 billion by 2025.

Global Acetic Acid Market valued approximately USD 9.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factors of global acetic acid market are growing demand for vinyl acetate monomer, increasing disposable income, standard of living of the people and rising use of ester solvents in paints and coatings industry which fueling the demand of acetic acid. The global textile market is expected to witness a significant growth of acetic acid market over the coming years. The major restraining factor of acetic acid market are several environment concern and volatility in raw material prices. Reduced performance at low temperatures, low compatibility with quartz, and irritation to skin and corrosive to metals are factors expected to hamper the growth of acetic acid consumption during the forecast period. Acetic acid systematically named ethanoic acid. It is a colorless liquid organic compound with the chemical formula CH3COOH (also written as CH3CO2H or C2H4O2).In making process of acetic acid, the main component is vinegar apart from water. It has a distinctive sour taste and pungent smell. There are many benefits of acetic acid such as benefit of having acetic acid in a food or beverage is that it keeps other unwanted pathogenic organisms from growing, acetic acid can be used as an antiseptic and acetic acid is also used in making perfume.

The regional analysis of Global Acetic Acid Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific accounted dominating share in total generating revenue in 2017. China, Japan, India, South-Korea, Taiwan, etc. are few countries in Asia Pacific that are estimated to hold a significant market share in the overall consumption and production of acetic acid. North America is projected grow at a significant rate during the forecast period as the U.S. is estimated to be the prominent producer and consumer of acetic acid in the global acetic market. Europe is expected to witness the rise for the acetic acid consumption attributing to the growing concerns towards the health coupled with increasing expenditure which pumps the growth of acetic acid. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness the demand for acetic acid during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the increasing usage of polyester in the textile industry.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Celanese

¢BP

¢Eastman

¢LyondellBasell

¢Sipchem

¢Daicel

¢CCP

¢Wacker Chemie

¢CPDC

¢GNFC

¢MSK a.d.Kikinda

¢Jiangsu Sopo

¢Wujing Chemical

¢Hualuhengsheng

¢Kingboard Chemical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oFood Grade

oIndustrial Grade

By Application:

oPaints and Coatings

oPharmaceuticals

oFood & Beverages

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Acetic Acid Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

