Air traffic management Market Size Status and Prospect (2020-2025)

The Latest Research Report on “Air traffic management Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Air traffic management Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Air traffic management market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Air traffic management Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Air traffic management market sustainability.

Download Premium Sample Copy Of This Report: Download FREE Sample PDF!

Global air traffic management market is valued at approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a rate of more than 5 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The advancement is the air traffic management is considered as a major growth trend for the global air traffic management market.

Key drivers for the air traffic management market are increasing investment on airports, modernization of air traffic management infrastructure and growing air traffic. For instance, in April 2019, government of Canada announced investment of about $16,250 for improving safety in the airport at the Sault Ste Marine Airport for improving airport emergency communication. Similarly, as per National Investment promotion and facility agency of India, Government is planning to invest about $120 billion investment in airport infrastructure. Further, as per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), about $1.5 trillion investment is estimated globally towards airport infrastructure development by 2030.

Thus, growing investment in airport modernization is supplementing the adoption & growth air traffic management market. Furthermore, growing need for unmanned aircraft system traffic management is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the air traffic management market across the globe. However, stringent regulatory norms and high cost of air traffic control equipment™s act as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the air traffic management market is segmented into application and end-user. The application segment is diversified into air traffic services, airspace management, air traffic flow management, capacity management, communication and navigation management and others. Aeronautical information management segment is expected to dominate the applications segment owing to owing to growing adoption of real-time aeronautical information for safe, efficient and economical air traffic management. On the basis of end-user segment the market is classified into commercial and tactical out of which is expected to grow at a lucrative rate. The commercial segment is dominating segment owing to extensive use of air traffic management for commercial air travel.

The regional analysis of air traffic management market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in air traffic management market due to the implementation of traffic management technologies coupled with government support. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to the untapped opportunities in countries such as India and China. Further, development of greenfield airport coupled with modernization of airports are further creating growth opportunities for air traffic management market in the region.

The market players actively participating in the market include-

Thales Group

Aquila

Aeronav Group

BAE Systems PLC.

Comsoft Solution GmbH

Harris Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon

Saab AB

Searidge Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Air Traffic Services (ATS),

Airspace Management (ASM)

Air Traffic Flow management

Capacity Management

Communication & Navigation Management

Aerodrome Operations Management

Others

By End-user:

Commercial

Tactical

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Air traffic management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask Our Industry Experts!

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Air traffic management market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Air traffic management market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Air traffic management Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.

Top Trending Reports:

https://brandessenceresearch.com/pharmaceutical/global-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market-2018-2024

https://brandessenceresearch.com/chemical-materials\hypereosinophilic-syndrome-drug-market