AIOps Platform Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Report

An Up to Date Report on “AIOps Platform Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, AIOps Platform Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global AIOps Platform market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical AIOps Platform Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain AIOps Platform market sustainability.

Global AIOps Platform Market to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2025.

Global AIOps Platform Market valued approximately USD 0.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Major growth factors for the market include the growing demand of AI-based services in IT operations, increasing shift of organization core business toward the cloud, and increasing end-to-end business application assurance and uptime. In addition, investments in the AIOps technology boost the market growth. The global AIOps platform market is segmented by component (platforms and services), application, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region.

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the global AIOps platform market, owing to its dominance with developed economies, empowering them to invest in R&D activities heavily. The continued spread of digital transformation across industries and growing convergence of different technologies, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of automation in various business functions across verticals. The demand for AI-powered solutions and services is growing across APAC, due to the rapid generation of large volumes of data. AI-powered solutions and services, such as ML, drive innovations in the realm of data analytics and address gaps related to the previously used tools

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

oPlatform

oServices

By Service:

oImplementation Services

oLicense and Maintenance Services

oTraining and Education Services

oConsulting Services

oManaged Services

By Application:

oReal-Time Analytics

oApplication Performance Management

oInfrastructure Management

oNetwork and Security Management

By Organization Size:

oSMEs

oLarge Enterprises

By Deployment Mode:

oOn premises

oCloud

By Vertical:

oBanking, Financial Services, and Insurance

oHealthcare and Life Sciences

oRetail and Consumer Goods

o IT and Telecom

oGovernment

oManufacturing

oMedia and Entertainment

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include IBM, Splunk, CA Technologies, VMware., Microfocus, HCL Technologies, BMC Software., Moogsoft , FixStream and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global AIOps Platform Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and AIOps Platform market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global AIOps Platform market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

AIOps Platform Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

