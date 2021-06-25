5G Technology Market is expected to boom in 2020

5G Technology Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data:Company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Application and Specification with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Main Business/Business Overview.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global 5G Technology market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical 5G Technology Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain 5G Technology market sustainability.

Global 5G Technology Market to reach USD 1,271 billion by 2025.

Global 5G Technology Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 49.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factors of global 5G technology market are shift towards new broadband technology, growing demand for high data speed & stable growth in the mobile data traffic and increasing demand for broadband services over other mobile networks. Moreover, increasing demand for machine-to- machine communication in organizations is the other major factor that drives the market. The major restraining factor of global 5G technology market huge cost incurred in the implementations of base stations and O&M complexities. 5G, is the latest iteration of cellular technology, engineered to greatly increase the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks. With 5G, data transmitted over wireless broadband connections could travel at rates as high as 20 Gbps by some estimates, exceeding wireline network speeds. 5G performance targets high data rate, reduced latency, energy saving, cost reduction, higher system capacity, and massive device connectivity. The major benefits of 5G technology are higher bandwidth can be used with the help of carrier aggregation feature, improved 5G network architecture handoff is smooth and hence it does not have any effect on data transfer when mobile user changes cells and antenna size is smaller at higher frequencies. This leads to use of massive MIMO concept to achieve higher data rates.

The regional analysis of Global 5G Technology Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North-America accounted the dominant share in the global 5G Technology Market. The region is characterized to the increasing number of subscribers and also the Federal Communications Commission has already started its project of the allocation of 5G frequencies. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to large consumer base and ongoing initiatives and developments on 5G technology.

The leading market player are:

¢Qualcomm

¢Intel

¢Ericsson

¢Samsung

¢NEC

¢ Mediatek

¢Cisco

¢Cavium

¢Qorvo

¢Huawei

¢ZTE

¢T-Mobile Inc.

¢AT&T Inc.

¢Verizon communications Inc.

¢Nokia Networks

¢Telefonica S.A.

¢Orange S.A.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Usability:

oEnhanced Mobile Broadband

oMassive Internet of Things

oMission Critical Services

By Technology:

oRadio Access Technologies (RAT)

oWi-Fi

oHigh-Speed Package Access (HSPA)

oGlobal System for Mobile (GSM)

oWorldwide Interoperability for microwave access (WiMAX)

By Application:

oHealthcare

oConsumer Electronics

oRetail

oHome Automation

oEnergy & Utilities

oAutomotive

oIndustrial Automation

oIntelligent Buildings and Infrastructure

oPublic Safety & Surveillance

By Region:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global 5G Technology Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and 5G Technology market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global 5G Technology market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

5G Technology Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

