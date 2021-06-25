3D Printing in Healthcare Market Expert Guide to Boost the Industry in Market Share

Research report on global 3D Printing in Healthcare market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and Forecast.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global 3D Printing in Healthcare market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical 3D Printing in Healthcare Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain 3D Printing in Healthcare market sustainability.

Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 16.82 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.51% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The 3D Printing in Healthcare Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. 3D printing is a rapidly emerging cost-effective technology with significant potential to transform healthcare delivery and clinical activities. This technology can be used in a range of devices such as prostheses, hearing aids, custom-made knee and hip implants, dental implants, and surgical instruments. Technological advancements in 3D printing, increasing trend in customized 3D printing and increasing public-private funding for 3D printing activities are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, growing demand for organ transplant and reconfiguration of supply chain models of medical device manufacturers are some factors likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. 3D printing in healthcare offer various benefits such as it helps the surgeon to select an appropriate sized-devices, it reduces surgical cost associated with longer surgery, it minimizes the time for treatment of patient and so on. These benefits are also boosting the demand of 3D printing in healthcare across the world. However, lack availability of skilled professional, high cost associated with 3D printing system in healthcare and stringent regulatory process for the approval of 3D printing medical devices are the restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising technological advancements, increasing adoption of 3d printing in healthcare and increasing R&D investments in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable rate in the global 3D Printing in Healthcare market over the upcoming years. Also, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to establishment of new 3D printing research centers in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Stratasys Ltd.

¢3D System Corporation

¢Aram AB

¢Materialize NV

¢ Renishaw PLC

¢Envision TEC GmbH

¢Nano 3D Biosciences Inc.

¢Oxford Performance Materials

¢Organovo Holding Inc.

¢Eos GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

oElectron Beam Melting

oLaser Beam Melting

oDroplet Deposition

oPhoto Polymerization

By Application:

oTissue Engineering

oSurgical Implants

oHealthcare Wearable Devices

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and 3D Printing in Healthcare market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global 3D Printing in Healthcare market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

3D Printing in Healthcare Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

