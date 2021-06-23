Automotive ethernet Market 2025 Report: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts

Automotive ethernet Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data:Company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Application and Specification with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Main Business/Business Overview.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Automotive ethernet market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Automotive ethernet Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Automotive ethernet market sustainability.

Automotive ethernet Market is valued approximately at USD 1.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The rising in car technology has increased the demand for smartphone connectivity, high-powered entertainment systems, navigation interactive system feedback, along with driver responsive performance. The advancement of these applications is driving up the bandwidth requirements and automotive manufacturers are deviating more towards computer-based systems, applications and connections. The cost of the software and systems along with wiring harness to support them in terms of cabling, network interfaces, and onboard computing power is increasing. The deployment of ethernet in vehicles tends to reduce the cost which tends to drive the market share of automotive ethernet. Ethernet is widely used by the automotive industry as the preferred interface for On-Board-Diagnostics (OBD) in next generation of cars. Moreover, with the introduction of Power over Ethernet (PoE), the PoE tends to surge the demand for automotive ethernet over the forecast period. The demand for higher bandwidth has led the manufacturers gradual shift towards ethernet cables from traditional networking devices as it reduces the cable volumes by carrying power and data on the same cable.

The regional analysis of Automotive ethernet market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of key players in the region. The technological advancement in the region in automotive and electronics sectors tends to drive the market share of automotive ethernet in the region. The rising consumer preference for high data connectivity in cars, and enhanced connectivity tends to drive the market share of automotive ethernet.

Major market player included in this report are:

Broadcom

DASAN Networks

Excelfore

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Marvell

Microchip technology

NEXCOM International Co., Ltd

NXP semiconductors

Realtek Semiconductor

System-on-Chip Engineering S.L. (SoC-E)

TE Connectivity

Toshiba

TTTech Auto

Xilinx

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Farming & Off-Highway Vehicles

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Automotive ethernet Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Automotive ethernet market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Automotive ethernet market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Automotive ethernet Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

