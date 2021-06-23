Automated Border Control Solutions Market is poised to achieve continuing growth During Forecast Period 2020-2026

The Latest Research Report on “Automated Border Control Solutions Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Automated Border Control Solutions Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Automated Border Control Solutions market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Automated Border Control Solutions Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Automated Border Control Solutions market sustainability.

Automated Border Control Solutions valued approximately USD 647.7 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.80% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising awareness about security concerns and enhancement in the convenience of travelers are major the factors driving the growth in the Global Automated Border Control Market. However, high capital investment requirement and absence of standardization hamper the market growth.

Automated border control Solution is a system that starts the process as the passenger come in and make sure that the traveler who is carrying the document is the correct holder of that document. The solution comprises of various technologies of e-gate like facial recognition and border control software. Automated border control delivers an efficient solution for airport systems. It also enhances the convenience of the passengers. Since, these solutions let the travelers to cross the gate automatically, therefore they reduce the border crossing time and also reduce the possibility of human errors. The fraud is detected with the greater accuracy by the automated border control solutions as they use electronic microprocessors. As the number of passengers traveling through flights is increasing, the workload of airports staff is also rising. Which in turn raising the need for fast and accurate processing due to security concerns and therefore, the demand for automated border control solutions is also growing rapidly.The regional analysis of Automated Border Control Solutions is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Automated Border Control Solutions over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Automated Border Control Solutions market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Automated Border Control Solutions. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Automated Border Control Solutions over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Automated Border Control Solutions and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading Market players mainly include-

¢Vision-Box

¢Sita

¢Secunet Security Networks

¢OT-Morpho

¢Gemalto

¢NEC Corporation

¢Indra Sistemas

¢Accenture

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oABC E-gate

oABC Kiosk

By Solution:

oAirport

oLand Port

oSeaport

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Automated Border Control Solutions in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Automated Border Control Solutions market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Automated Border Control Solutions market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Automated Border Control Solutions Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

