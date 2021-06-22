Threat Intelligence Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2025

The Latest Research Report on “Threat Intelligence Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Threat Intelligence Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Threat Intelligence market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Threat Intelligence Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Threat Intelligence market sustainability.

Download Premium Sample Copy Of This Report: Download FREE Sample PDF!

“Global Threat Intelligence Market to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2025.

Global Threat Intelligence Market valued approximately USD 3.02 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.40% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The growing demand for threat intelligence is increasing owing to rise in cyber-crime, threat breaches and growing numbers of sophisticated attacks in leading security conscious sectors. Moreover, the breaches in most of the organizations have a financial or espionage motive which results in disruption of business and has become a major concern for them which is expected to contribute to demand of threat intelligence solutions and services immensely.

Threat intelligence incident forensics is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. The application of incident forensics initiates actionable security during breach through predictive and reactive analysis. Further, its application investigates the root causes of the breach and contains the damage of an attack. An organization lacking to incorporate advanced intelligence system might pose as a key determinant that significantly affects the mass adoption of incident forensics solution.

The regional analysis of Global Threat Intelligence Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution

?Siem

?Log Management

?IAM

?SVM

?Risk Management

?Incident Forencsics

By Service:

?Managed Service

?Professional Service

By Deployment Mode:

?On Cloud

?On Premises

By Organization Size:

?SMEs

?Large Enterprises

By Vertical

?Government

?BFSI

?IT & Telecom

?Healthcare

?Retail

?Transportation

?Energy & Utilities

?Manufacturing

?Education

By Regions:

?North America

oU.S.

oCanada

?Europe

oUK

oGermany

?Asia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

?Latin America

oBrazil

oMexico

?Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Dell Technologies, Inc, Fireeye, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc, Logrhythm, Inc., Mcafee LLC, Optiv Security, Inc, Symantec Corporation, Webroot Inc.

, Checkpoint Software Technology and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Threat Intelligence Market in Market Study:

?Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

?Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

?Venture capitalists

?Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

?Third-party knowledge providers

?Investment bankers

?Investors”

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask Our Industry Experts!

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Threat Intelligence market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Threat Intelligence market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Threat Intelligence Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.

Top Trending Reports:

https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-media/encryption-software-market

https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-media/global-smart-agriculture-market-2018-2024