Lithium Ion Battery Market to 2027 Analysis by Advanced Technologies and Rising Demand Led by customers

Global Lithium Ion Battery Market – Scope of the Report

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Lithium-ion Battery – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, The global lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$71.04 Bn by 2025.

Li-ion batteries are used in a wide range of applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, energy storage systems, aerospace & defense, and medical & healthcare. These industries highly depend on Li-ion battery for powering electronic devices, medical devices, power systems, and electric vehicles including many others.

Key findings of the study:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account the largest lithium-ion battery market share and would register a CAGR of 14.6%.

Based on the type, Li Co oxide is projected to dominate the lithium-ion battery market.

>60,000 mAh led the lithium-ion battery market by power capacity in 2017.

In 2017, automotive segment dominated the market by application.

The report on the area of Lithium Ion Battery by Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the Lithium Ion Battery Market.

Key Players Influencing the Market: Tesla Motors Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., LG Chem Power Inc., GS YUASA Corporation, A123 Systems LLC, and Johnson Controls, Inc.

Lightweight is the major concern while choosing the batteries for the range of applications in order to reduce the product weight. Li-ion batteries are a quarter of the weight of lead-acid batteries, thus, the preferred solution for high-performance products.

In 2017, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in the lithium-ion battery market. High market share is primarily due to presence of major PEV and PHEV vehicle and E-Bike manufacturers such as BYD, KANDI, Zotye, Phylion and others. The region also includes the presence of high volume (units) electronic device product manufactures such as Toshiba and Samsung. Further, banning of fuel powered motorcycles in China has also resulted the increase penetration of Li-Ion batteries from 6% to 17% in the country. Further, government initiatives to promote in-house manufacturing in developing countries across the region is driving the sales of electronic components in the region thereby the paving the way for growth of Li-ion battery market.

Market Analysis of Global Lithium Ion Battery Market 2027 is an in-depth and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications sector, with particular attention to market trend analysis world. The report aims to provide an overview of the Lithium Ion Battery market with detailed segmentation of the market by component, type of deployment, industry and region. The global Lithium Ion Battery market is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the state of the main market Lithium Ion Battery market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

