Medical Coding Industry (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 2020 Market Size, Global Growth Analysis, Share, Trends, Segments and 2026 Forecast | 3M, Aviacode, PAREXEL International, Nuance Communications

Global medical coding market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.29 billion to an estimated value of USD 26.63 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are 3M, Aviacode Inc., Dolbey, Maxim Healthcare Services Inc, MRA Health Information Services, Oracle Corporation, PAREXEL International Corporation, Precyse Solutions LLC, STARTEK, Verisk Analytics, Inc., nThrive Inc, Nuance Communications.

Drivers and Restraints of the Medical Coding market

Market Drivers

Growth in prevalence for medical coding services in hospitals is driving the market

Increasing demand for standardized billing procedures is driving market

Market Restraints

Increasing consumer concerns related to the data security is restraining the growth of this market.

Unavailability of the trained and skilled professionals is restraining the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as 3M, Aviacode Inc., Dolbey, Maxim Healthcare Services Inc, MRA Health Information Services, Oracle Corporation, PAREXEL International Corporation, Precyse Solutions LLC, STARTEK, Verisk Analytics, Inc., nThrive Inc, Nuance Communications.

Global Medical Coding Market Segmentation:

By Classification System: International Classification of Diseases and Healthcare Common Procedure Code System

By Component: In-house, Outsourced

By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Codingare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

