Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2018. Increasing demand of electric vertical take- off and landing aircraft from military is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Major Industry Competitors: Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in electric vertical take- off and landing market are Lilium, EHANG, Volocopter GmbH, Airbus S.A.S, TERRAFUGIA, Joby Aviation, KITTY HAWK, PAL-V, ICON Aircraft, Inc., DeLorean Motor Company, EchoBlue Ltd., Fehr & Peers, and EmbraerX.

Key Segmentation: Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market

By Types (Fixed Wing Aircraft, Helicopters, Cyclocopters, Tiltrotors), Modes (Conventional Take- off and Landing, Short Take-off and Landing, Short Take-off and Vertical Landing), Product Type(Vectored Thrust , Multirotor ), Application (Civil , Military)

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

What are the major market growth drivers?

High efficiency and speed of the electric vertical take- off and landing aircraft is driving the growth of this market

Increasing usage of electric vertical take- off and landing aircraft in military is another factor driving the market growth.

Research strategies and tools used of Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market:

This Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, EmbraerX announced the launch of their first electrical Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The main aim of the launch is to change the business of air transportation and provide new products and services to their customers. It will also help to improve the quality of life of the people.

In October 2017, Boeing announced that they are going to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences which will work as it subsidiary. This acquisition will help the Boeing to expand their business worldwide and provide new services to the people.

