According to the latest research, global demand for Identity Governance and Administration Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.63 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 11.94 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.06% in the forecast period. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in demand from various enterprises for controlling the information and auditing the functions their employees have access to.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Presence of strict regulations and compliances and the need for various organizations to comply with these regulations is positively driving the growth of the market

Benefits associated with the implementation of these technologies which result in higher effectiveness and efficiency in process of identification

Key Market Competitors: Identity Governance and Administration Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the identity governance and administration market are IBM Corporation; Broadcom; Atos SE; Omada A/S; Oracle; Core Security, A HelpSystems Company; AlertEnterprise; One Identity LLC; SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.; SAP SE; Microsoft; RSA Security LLC; Evidian; Saviynt Inc.; Hitachi ID Systems, Inc.; SecureAuth Corporation and Micro Focus.

To comprehend Global Identity Governance and Administration market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Identity Governance and Administration market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.What

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. announced various updates for their SaaS solution (Software as a Solution), termed as “IdentityNow” which will result in higher effectiveness in compliances along with the security issues. The major update including the Dynamic Discovery Engine, which helps in ease of operation for policy creation, along with offering identity associated objectives and faster identification reviews.

In October 2016, Atos SE announced the launch of their Identity and Access Governance solution through their Bull brand with the market name of “Evidian Identity Governance and Administration”. The product designed for medium and large-sized organizations offers user and rights lifecycle management processes along with risk and governance tools for reduction of operational liabilities and adhering to the various compliances.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Identity Governance and Administration Market

Identity Governance and Administration Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Identity Governance and Administration Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Identity Governance and Administration Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Identity Governance and Administration Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Identity Governance and Administration Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Identity Governance and Administration

Global Identity Governance and Administration Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

