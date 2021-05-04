Biopesticides are derived from the natural sources such as, plants, animals, bacteria, and certain minerals. The biopesticides are used to manage agricultural pests, pathogens, and weeds by a variety if means rather than chemical pesticides. The biopesticides can be classified into categories including, microbial pesticides, plant-incorporated protectants and biochemical pesticides. The biopesticides market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, due to growing demand for organic food, pest resistance and integrated pest management (IPM) measures and heavy crop loss due to pest attacks. However, lower cost of raw materials, and faster regulatory approval is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the biopesticides market.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Bayer AG

ISAGRO S.p.A.

BASF SE

Certis USA L.L.C.

UPL

Stockton Group

Koppert B.V.

Marrone Bio Innovations

Valent BioSciences LLC

BioWorks, Inc.

The “Global Biopesticides Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by type, source, corp, mode of application, formulation and geography. The global biopesticides market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading biopesticides market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global biopesticides market is segmented on the basis of type, source, corp, mode of application, and formulation. Based on type, the biopesticides market is segmented as, bioinsecticides, biofungicides, bionematicides, bioherbicides, and others. On the basis of source, the market is classified as, beneficial insects, biochemical pesticides and microbial pesticides. The biopesticides market is categorized on the basis of corp into, cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and others. On the basis of mode of application, the market is segmented as, post-harvest, seed treatment, soil treatment, and foliar spray. Based on the formulation, the biopesticides market is bifurcated into, dry formulation and liquid formulation.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global biopesticides market based on type, source, corp, mode of application, and formulation. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The biopesticides market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1. Biopesticides Market- By Type

1.3.2. Biopesticides Market- By Source

1.3.3. Biopesticides Market- By Crop

1.3.4. Biopesticides Market- By Mode of Application

1.3.5. Biopesticides Market- By Formulation

1.3.6. Biopesticides Market- By Region

1.3.6.1. By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BIOPESTICIDES MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1. North America – PEST Analysis

4.2.2. Europe – PEST Analysis

Continue…..

