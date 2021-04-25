Middle East and Africa digital health monitoring devices market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.4% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Digital health monitoring devices report is a well-generated market report which helps achieve comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. This report deals with plentiful aspects of the healthcare IT industry. The CAGR values covered here estimates the fluctuation about the rise or fall of demand for the specific forecasted period with respect to investment. A comprehensive market study and analysis of trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics underlined in this report assists businesses in drawing the strategies about sales, marketing, advertising, and promotion.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Medtronic, Agfa-Gevaert Group., iHealth Labs Inc., OMRON Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, BioTelemetry, Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Allscripts , McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and others.

Segmentation: Middle East and Africa Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market

By Product

(Devices, Software, Services),

Type

(Wireless Health, Mhealth, Telehealth, EHR/EMR, Others),

End User

(Hospital, Homecare Settings, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others),

Country

(South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

