Screening process can also be called as the first line of defense in health care field providing a safe blood supply and helping in minimizing the problems associated with transfusion-transmitted infection. Government associations from every country should establish blood donor programs to provide information and education about blood donations. Various techniques are available in the market to perform assays for detection of the problems related to health is Immunoassays (IAs) and Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (NAT) assays. Immunoassay is categorized into enzyme immunoassays (EIAs), chemiluminescent immunoassays (CLIAs), haemagglutination (HA)/particle agglutination (PA) assays andsimple single-use assays (rapid tests).

Asia Pacific blood screening market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Enzo Biochem Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc, BD , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. , BioMérieux SA , Beckman Coulter, Inc. , Abbott , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Cepheid , GRIFOLS INTERNATIONAL, S.A. , Siemens AG , Ortho Clinical Diagnostics , Immucor, Inc., Hologic Inc. , among others.

Segmentation: Asia Pacific Blood Screening Market

By Products & Services

(Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Software & Services),

Technology

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Rapid Tests, Next-Generation Sequencing, Nucleic Acid Test, Western Blot Assay, Others),

Disease Type

(Oncology, Diabetes Mellitus, Cold & Flu, Cholesterol, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, HIV/AIDS, Others),

End User

(Diagnostic Centers, Blood Bank, Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

