APAC x-ray detectors market is projected to reach USD 7.82 billion by 2024 from USD 4.5 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.2 percent in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Data Bridge Market Research new market report “APAC X-Ray Detectors Market, By Product Type (Flat Panel, Computed Radiography, Line Scan, CCD) Portability (Fixed, Mobile) Application (MI, Dental, Security, Vet, Industrial) End User (ICU, Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Lab) country (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of APAC)–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024.

Some of the major players operating in the APAC x-ray detectors market are Agfa Healthcare, Amptek, Inc., Analogic Corporation, Canon Inc., Detection Technology Oyj, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Konica Minolta, Inc., Moxtek, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Rigaku Corporation, Thales Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Varian Medical Systems, YXLON International GmbH, Horiba Scientific, Hitachi, Philips Healthcare, XG Lab, Marel Poultry, Rayence, Showcor Ltd., Pony Industry Co., Ltd., Sydor Technologies, and XIA LLC among others.

Market Segmentation: APAC X-ray detectors Market

The APAC x-ray detectors market is segmented based on product type, portability, application, end-user, and region.

On the basis of product type, the APAC x-ray detectors market is segmented into flat panel detectors (FPD), computed radiography detectors (CRD), line scan detectors, and charged coupled devices detectors (CCD).

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into direct and indirect FPD. The indirect FPD is further segmented into cesium iodide (CsI) indirect FPD and gadolinium oxysulfide indirect FPD.

On the basis of portability, it is segmented into fixed detectors, tethered detectors and mobile detectors.

On the basis of application, the APAC x-ray detectors market is segmented into medical imaging, dental security, veterinary, and industrial. The medical imaging application is further sub segmented into static imaging (general radiography and mammography) and dynamic imaging (general fluoroscopy, surgical imaging, and cardiovascular imaging).

Based on region, the market is segmented into major countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of APAC. In 2016, Japan region dominated the market with approximately 20 percent market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2 percent.

