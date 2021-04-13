Summary

Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ilitch Holdings Inc. The company was founded by Michael and Marian Ilitch, and offers pizza franchises and Blue Line Distributing, a full-service distributor for all units of Little Caesars as well as to Kmart’s KCafes, which also serve Little Caesar products.

The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Detroit, Mich. It is a franchisor which features chicken wings, pizza, Crazy Bread products and other related products. This carryout-only pizza chain has establishments which sometimes also operate a drive-thru window and offer delivery service. The firm started as a single family-owned restaurant in 1959 and has now become third-largest pizza chain in the U.S., after Domino’s and Pizza Hut. The company has stores in all 50 U.S. states and has global presence in 20 countries. The company operates, franchises and owns Little Caesars Pizza and other food items. With approximately 3,797 franchises globally, Little Caesar competes with Domino’s,

Pizza Hut and Papa John’s for its slice of the multibillion pizza market.

The key business of the firm, carryout pizza restaurants, has been built on the concept of offering two pizzas for the price of one. The innovative production and marketing techniques have led to franchise units in the U.S. Canada, Puerto Rico, the Philippines, Ecuador, Guam, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Slovakia, Turkey, the Czech Republic and South Korea. Through its company-owned and franchised restaurants, the firm sells around four million pizzas per week.