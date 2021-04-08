Automotive TIC Market is expected to reach USD 31.6 billion by 2025, from USD 18.11 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period .

This report has been designed with purpose of enlightening the readers with deep market insights such as its definition, share, trends, volume and demand/supply. It considers different key players prevailing in the market and evaluates different socio-economic, political and other technological factors affecting the Automotive TIC market growth.

Competitive analysis:

This section involves analysis of various key players’ who are intensely competitive and may prove to be a real threat for the entrants. This is essential because new market players should know about the level of competition, they might have to deal with in this Automotive TIC market.

Here are the names of top key players which are covered in this report:

Applus Services SA

Bureau Veritas SA

Intertek Group PLC

Eurofins Scientific

SGS SA

The other players in the market are TUV Nord Group, Eurofins Scientific, ASTM International, Element Materials Technology, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, Mistras Group, Inc, DNV GL Group AS, Rina S.P.A., Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll, Dekra Certification GmbH, ALS Limited, BSI Group, SAI Global Limited, and UL LLC among other.

In, July, 2018, SGS SA invested in new accreditations, laboratory services, testing facilities and parameters which will hlp the company with latest development, capabilities and new service available.

Geographical Analysis: This report likewise covers each and every area and nation of the world, which demonstrates a geographical improvement status, including business sector size, volume, and value etc. This comprehensive analysis based on regions will help the readers to know in which area the demand of the product is high and this will eventually help them strategize the moves to attract more consumers.

The main regions covered here are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Increasing direct consumption of Automotive TIC will uplift the growth of the global Automotive TIC market

Market Drivers:

Growth in automotive production worldwide

Raising awareness about safety among consumers

Stringent regulations and standards in automotive industry

Market Restraint:

Varying regulations and standards across regions

Time consuming for the overseas qualification test

Scope of Automotive TIC Market For more understanding, the overall Automotive TIC market has been segmented on the basis of-

By Service Type Testing Services Inspection Services Certification Services Other Services By Sourcing Type In-House Outsourced By Application Electrical Systems and Components Telematics Vehicle Inspection Services Homologation Testing Interior & Exterior Materials Others



Regions:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Research Methodology: Global Automotive TIC Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an a Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global automotive TIC market

Analyze and forecast automotive TIC market on the basis of service type, sourcing type, and application

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for service type, sourcing type, and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

