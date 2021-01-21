Global Rotating Equipment Repair Market Analysis by 2021-2026

According to our latest research, the global Rotating Equipment Repair size is estimated to be USD 15080 million in 2025 from USD 12150 million in 2019, with a change XX% between 2019 and 2020. The global Rotating Equipment Repair market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% for the next five years.

Market segmentation

Rotating Equipment Repair market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2026, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers :

Siemens

General Electric

Sulzer

MAN Energy Solutions

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Ansaldo Energia

KSB

ABB

Dongfang Turbine

Grundfos

Shanghai Electric

Elliot Group

Atlas Copco

Arcline

Wolong

EthosEnergy

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Stork

Hangzhou Steam Turbine

Flowserve

Kobelco

Howden

Conhagen Rotating Equipment Specialists

Houghton International

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Pump Repair

Compressor Repair

Turbine Repair

Motor Repair

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Mining

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Rotating Equipment Repair product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Rotating Equipment Repair, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Rotating Equipment Repair in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Rotating Equipment Repair competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Rotating Equipment Repair breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2021.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2021.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2021.

Chapter 12, Rotating Equipment Repair market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rotating Equipment Repair sales channel, distributors, customers, research findiRotating Equipment Repair and conclusion, appendix and data source.

