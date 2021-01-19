Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Is Booming Worldwide by 2027 | Opportunities by Top Companies – Exova Group, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD), Almac Group, Wuxi PharmaTech

New Jersey, United States,- The Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market report is a brilliant presentation of critical dynamics, regional growth, competition, and other important aspects of the global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services market. It provides accurate market figures and statistics including CAGR, revenue, volume, consumption, production, market shares, price, and gross margin. Each regional market studied in the report is carefully analysed to explore key opportunities and business prospects they are expected to offer in the near future. The authors of the report profile some of the leading names of the global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services market on the basis of various factors. This equips players with crucial information and data to improve their business tactics and ensure a strong foothold in the global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services market.

The Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market was valued at USD 3.24 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 7.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Top 10 Companies in the Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market



Exova Group

Pharmaceutical Product Development

LLC (PPD)

Almac Group

Wuxi PharmaTech

Eurofins Scientific

Charles River Laboratories

Source BioScience

LabCorp

Anabiotec